TransAlta Renewables’ (RNW) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at CIBC

TransAlta Renewables (TSE:RNW)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by stock analysts at CIBC in a research note issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$21.00 price objective on the stock. CIBC’s price target suggests a potential upside of 4.06% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. CSFB dropped their price target on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$22.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a C$22.00 price objective on shares of TransAlta Renewables in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of TransAlta Renewables to C$21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. TransAlta Renewables has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$20.67.

Get TransAlta Renewables alerts:

Shares of RNW stock opened at C$20.18 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of C$5.39 billion and a P/E ratio of 38.66. TransAlta Renewables has a one year low of C$15.50 and a one year high of C$24.47. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$21.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.34.

TransAlta Renewables (TSE:RNW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.19 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.19. The business had revenue of C$126.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$125.80 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that TransAlta Renewables will post 0.7799999 earnings per share for the current year.

TransAlta Renewables Company Profile

TransAlta Renewables Inc develops, owns, and operates renewable power generation facilities. As of March 3, 2021, it owned and operated 23 wind facilities, 13 hydroelectric facilities, 7 natural gas generation facilities, 1 solar facility, 1 natural gas pipeline, and 1 battery storage comprising an ownership interest of 2,537 megawatts of generating capacity located in the provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario, QuÃ©bec, and New Brunswick; and the States of Wyoming, Massachusetts, and Minnesota, as well as the State of Western Australia.

Recommended Story: Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for TransAlta Renewables Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransAlta Renewables and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.