TransAlta Renewables Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.10 Per Share (TSE:RNW)

TransAlta Renewables Inc. (TSE:RNW) – Research analysts at Raymond James cut their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for TransAlta Renewables in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 10th. Raymond James analyst D. Quezada now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.10 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.13. Raymond James currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for TransAlta Renewables’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.58 EPS.

TransAlta Renewables (TSE:RNW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.19. The firm had revenue of C$126.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$125.80 million.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. CIBC reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a C$21.00 price objective on shares of TransAlta Renewables in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a C$22.00 price objective on shares of TransAlta Renewables in a research report on Wednesday. TD Securities reduced their price objective on TransAlta Renewables from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on TransAlta Renewables to C$21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, CSFB reduced their price objective on TransAlta Renewables from C$22.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$20.67.

Shares of TSE:RNW traded up C$0.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$20.24. The stock had a trading volume of 252,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 557,164. TransAlta Renewables has a 12 month low of C$15.50 and a 12 month high of C$24.47. The company has a market cap of C$5.34 billion and a P/E ratio of 38.66. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$21.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.34, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.0783 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.64%. TransAlta Renewables’s dividend payout ratio is currently 177.35%.

About TransAlta Renewables

TransAlta Renewables Inc develops, owns, and operates renewable power generation facilities. As of March 3, 2021, it owned and operated 23 wind facilities, 13 hydroelectric facilities, 7 natural gas generation facilities, 1 solar facility, 1 natural gas pipeline, and 1 battery storage comprising an ownership interest of 2,537 megawatts of generating capacity located in the provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario, QuÃ©bec, and New Brunswick; and the States of Wyoming, Massachusetts, and Minnesota, as well as the State of Western Australia.

