Traders Buy High Volume of Put Options on Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ)

Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors purchased 5,539 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 6,824% compared to the typical volume of 80 put options.

Several equities analysts recently commented on UTZ shares. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Utz Brands from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. lowered their target price on shares of Utz Brands from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Utz Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Stephens raised Utz Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.13.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Utz Brands during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Utz Brands by 41.0% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Utz Brands by 45.3% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Utz Brands by 359.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 3,591 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in Utz Brands in the second quarter worth $101,000. Institutional investors own 39.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UTZ opened at $20.83 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.82. Utz Brands has a 1 year low of $13.55 and a 1 year high of $30.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $269.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.72 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Utz Brands will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 21st were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 18th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%.

Utz Brands Company Profile

UTZ Brands, Inc manufactures, markets, and distributes branded snacking products. It offers a broad range of salty snacks, including potato chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, veggie snacks, pork skins and other snacks. The firm’s brands include Utz, Zapp’s, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon and Hawaiian.

