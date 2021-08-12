TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCON) Shares Purchased by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCON) by 61.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 0.14% of TRACON Pharmaceuticals worth $184,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TCON. QS Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $360,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in TRACON Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Dowling & Yahnke LLC grew its stake in TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 40,455 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 166.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,329 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 4,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $197,000. Institutional investors own 59.31% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Saundra L. Pelletier acquired 6,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.82 per share, with a total value of $25,001.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TCON opened at $3.66 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.56. The company has a market cap of $56.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 1.85. TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.55 and a 1 year high of $12.20. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.24). Analysts predict that TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.35 EPS for the current year.

TCON has been the subject of several analyst reports. BTIG Research raised shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 16th. Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, June 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.80.

About TRACON Pharmaceuticals

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for cancer and age-related macular degeneration and fibrotic diseases in the United States. Its lead clinical stage product include envafolimab (KN035), an investigational PD-L1 single-domain antibody for the treatment of soft tissue sarcoma.

