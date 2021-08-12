Tornado (TCORE) Price Hits $59.46 on Major Exchanges

Tornado (CURRENCY:TCORE) traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 12th. One Tornado coin can currently be purchased for $59.46 or 0.00133681 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Tornado has traded down 13.8% against the U.S. dollar. Tornado has a total market cap of $356,758.66 and approximately $185,004.00 worth of Tornado was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002250 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002184 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.72 or 0.00046591 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.39 or 0.00144762 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $67.99 or 0.00152868 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003304 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $44,367.36 or 0.99749027 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $386.34 or 0.00868597 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Tornado Coin Profile

Tornado’s total supply is 6,000 coins. Tornado’s official Twitter account is @tornadofinance . The official website for Tornado is tornado.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “TCORE Vault is a Deflationary farming model forked from CORE, with an improved code. 20% of Total TCORE supply allocated on LGE for Liquidity is locked and earns TCORE tokens from the vault when users lock their LP tokens. LGE Contributors received TCORE tokens of equal value to their contribution (They received LP tokens + $TCORE tokens for their support). The TCORE Vaults earn a 1.5% fee from any Uniswap sell order and any transaction. TCORE Pools earn from profit strategy contracts to earn interest. “

Tornado Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tornado directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tornado should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tornado using one of the exchanges listed above.

