Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.72. Tonix Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $0.70, with a volume of 6,844,012 shares.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners reduced their price objective on Tonix Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.04. The firm has a market cap of $237.03 million, a PE ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 1.29.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.07). As a group, equities analysts expect that Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TNXP. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 262,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 12,127 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 64.0% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 52,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 20,531 shares during the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Tonix Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors own 12.34% of the company’s stock.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:TNXP)

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, acquires, develops, and licenses small molecules and biologics to treat and prevent human diseases and alleviate suffering. Its immunology product candidates include vaccines to prevent infectious diseases and biologics to address immunosuppression, cancer, and autoimmune diseases; and central nervous system (CNS) product candidates comprise small molecules and biologics to treat pain, neurologic, psychiatric, and addiction conditions.

