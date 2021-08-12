Tokyu Fudosan (OTCMKTS:TTUUF) Trading Up 1.4%

Tokyu Fudosan Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:TTUUF)’s share price was up 1.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $5.75 and last traded at $5.75. Approximately 530 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 5,913 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.67.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.17.

About Tokyu Fudosan (OTCMKTS:TTUUF)

Tokyu Fudosan Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the real estate business in Japan and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: Urban Development, Residential, Property Management, Real-Estate Agents, Wellness, Tokyu Hands, and Innovation Business segments.

