Titan Medical (NASDAQ:TMDI) Announces Earnings Results

Titan Medical (NASDAQ:TMDI) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

TMDI traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1.69. The company had a trading volume of 1,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,194,677. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.10 million, a P/E ratio of -3.77 and a beta of 3.13. Titan Medical has a 1 year low of $0.57 and a 1 year high of $3.47.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TMDI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Titan Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Bloom Burton reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Titan Medical in a report on Monday, April 19th.

Titan Medical Inc, a research and development stage company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of computer-assisted robotic surgical technologies for application in minimally invasive surgery (MIS). The company is developing the Enos robotic single-access surgical system (Enos system), a single-port robotic surgical system that includes a surgeon-controlled patient cart that includes a 3D high definition vision system and multi-articulating instruments for performing MIS procedures; and a surgeon workstation that provides the surgeon with ergonomic interface to the patient cart and a 3D endoscopic view inside the patient's body during MIS procedures.

