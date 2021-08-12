TI Fluid Systems plc (LON:TIFS) Plans €0.02 Dividend

TI Fluid Systems plc (LON:TIFS) announced a dividend on Wednesday, August 11th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of €0.02 ($0.02) per share on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

TI Fluid Systems stock opened at GBX 315 ($4.12) on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 309.58. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.64 billion and a PE ratio of -7.55. TI Fluid Systems has a one year low of GBX 129 ($1.69) and a one year high of GBX 330.50 ($4.32). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 138.87, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Get TI Fluid Systems alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on TIFS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 280 ($3.66) price target on shares of TI Fluid Systems in a research report on Tuesday. Numis Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 370 ($4.83) price objective on shares of TI Fluid Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on TI Fluid Systems from GBX 300 ($3.92) to GBX 350 ($4.57) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday.

TI Fluid Systems plc manufactures and sells fluid storage, carrying, and delivery systems primarily for the light duty automotive market worldwide. It operates through two segments, Fluid Carrying Systems (FCS) and Fuel Tank and Delivery Systems (FTDS). The FCS segment offers brake and fuel lines and bundles, such as double-wall and single-wall steel fluid carrying lines, and bundles for brake and fuel systems; multi-layer plastic lines for vapor, thermal management, and exhaust treatment; sensor-integrated connectors for installation and system assembly; and heated plastic lines for selective catalyst reduction urea fluids.

Read More: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for TI Fluid Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TI Fluid Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.