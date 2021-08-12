TheStreet Lowers Universal (NYSE:UVV) to C+

Universal (NYSE:UVV) was downgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Shares of Universal stock traded down $0.87 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $49.77. 2,419 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 131,162. Universal has a 52-week low of $38.82 and a 52-week high of $60.95. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.25 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s fifty day moving average is $54.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 5.31 and a quick ratio of 2.62.

Universal (NYSE:UVV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter. Universal had a return on equity of 7.93% and a net margin of 4.41%. The company had revenue of $617.59 million for the quarter.

In related news, VP Candace C. Formacek sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.39, for a total value of $135,975.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, COO Airton L. Hentschke sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.82, for a total transaction of $454,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,919 shares of company stock valued at $1,080,032. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UVV. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in Universal in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Universal in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Universal by 77.5% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Universal by 10.0% in the first quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 2,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Universal by 1,522.2% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 2,816 shares during the last quarter. 81.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Universal Company Profile

Universal Corp. engages as a business-to-business agro-products supplier to consumer product manufacturers that sources and processes leaf tobacco and plant-based ingredients. It operates its business through the following segments: Tobacco Operations and Ingredients Operations. The Tobacco Operations segment activities involves in selecting, procuring, processing, packing, storing, shipping, and financing leaf tobacco for sale to, or for the account of, manufacturers of consumer tobacco products throughout the world.

