ThermoGenesis (NASDAQ:THMO) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

ThermoGenesis (NASDAQ:THMO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc. develops, commercializes and markets automated technologies for CAR-T and other cell-based therapies. The company markets solutions for automated clinical biobanking, point-of-care applications and automation for immuno-oncology. ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc., formerly known as Cesca Therapeutics Inc., is based in Rancho Cordova, California. “

Get ThermoGenesis alerts:

NASDAQ:THMO traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $2.10. 888 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 777,174. ThermoGenesis has a twelve month low of $1.92 and a twelve month high of $5.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.02 million, a PE ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 3.23.

ThermoGenesis (NASDAQ:THMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 million. ThermoGenesis had a negative net margin of 175.68% and a negative return on equity of 227.21%. Analysts forecast that ThermoGenesis will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ThermoGenesis stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THMO) by 106.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,769 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,711 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.42% of ThermoGenesis worth $134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 3.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ThermoGenesis Company Profile

ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc engages in the research, development, commercialization, and marketing of automated cell processing technologies for the cell and gene therapy field. It operates through the Device and Clinical Development segment. The Device segment includes the development and commercialization of automated technologies for cell-based therapeutics and bioprocessing.

Read More: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ThermoGenesis (THMO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ThermoGenesis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ThermoGenesis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.