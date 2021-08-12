The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.45.

WMB has been the subject of several analyst reports. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of The Williams Companies from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Argus raised shares of The Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of The Williams Companies from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WMB. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies by 1,368.4% during the first quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 18,962,925 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $449,232,000 after buying an additional 17,671,486 shares during the last quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Williams Companies by 16,558.9% during the first quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,218,296 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $52,551,000 after purchasing an additional 2,204,980 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in The Williams Companies by 313.3% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,890,011 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $44,774,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432,675 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Williams Companies during the first quarter worth about $26,963,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in The Williams Companies by 392,677.9% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,013,367 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $24,007,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013,109 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WMB stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $24.93. 7,175 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,891,671. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.23. The stock has a market cap of $30.29 billion, a PE ratio of 26.52, a PEG ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.47. The Williams Companies has a 12 month low of $18.26 and a 12 month high of $28.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. The Williams Companies had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 10.06%. The Williams Companies’s revenue was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that The Williams Companies will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. The Williams Companies’s payout ratio is 149.09%.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

