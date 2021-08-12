The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) PT Raised to $27.00

The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) had its price target upped by stock analysts at Guggenheim from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Guggenheim’s price target indicates a potential upside of 13.73% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on WEN. TheStreet upgraded The Wendy’s from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Evercore ISI upgraded The Wendy’s from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $24.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Wendy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on The Wendy’s from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on The Wendy’s from $27.00 to $28.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The Wendy’s has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.73.

WEN stock traded up $0.89 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $23.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 92,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,764,134. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20. The Wendy’s has a 1 year low of $18.86 and a 1 year high of $29.46. The stock has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a PE ratio of 37.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.94.

The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The restaurant operator reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.09. The Wendy’s had a return on equity of 29.74% and a net margin of 8.09%. Research analysts expect that The Wendy’s will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other The Wendy’s news, CEO Todd Allan Penegor sold 649,626 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.72, for a total transaction of $17,358,006.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,258,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,618,863.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Kurt A. Kane sold 153,886 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.54, for a total value of $4,238,020.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 256,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,051,286.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 945,551 shares of company stock valued at $25,472,271 over the last 90 days. 21.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in The Wendy’s by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,368,300 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $47,981,000 after purchasing an additional 18,937 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in The Wendy’s during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Plaisance Capital LLC bought a new position in The Wendy’s during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $810,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in The Wendy’s during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,083,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of The Wendy’s by 273.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,329,382 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $47,193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,704,900 shares in the last quarter. 72.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It operates through three segments: Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

