The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.12 Per Share

The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 11th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share by the restaurant operator on Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This is an increase from The Wendy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.
The Wendy’s has raised its dividend by 3.6% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
The Wendy’s stock traded up $1.01 on Thursday, reaching $23.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 79,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,764,134. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.17. The Wendy’s has a twelve month low of $18.86 and a twelve month high of $29.46.
In related news, CEO Todd Allan Penegor sold 649,626 shares of The Wendy’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.72, for a total transaction of $17,358,006.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,258,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,618,863.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Gunther Plosch sold 142,039 shares of The Wendy’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.29, for a total transaction of $3,876,244.31. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 115,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,146,018.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 945,551 shares of company stock valued at $25,472,271 over the last 90 days. 21.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
WEN has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on The Wendy’s from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Argus upgraded The Wendy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Wedbush lifted their target price on The Wendy’s from $27.00 to $28.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. TheStreet raised The Wendy’s from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised The Wendy’s from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.73.
The Wendy’s Company Profile
The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It operates through three segments: Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.
