The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.12 Per Share

The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 11th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share by the restaurant operator on Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This is an increase from The Wendy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.

The Wendy’s has raised its dividend by 3.6% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

The Wendy’s stock traded up $1.01 on Thursday, reaching $23.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 79,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,764,134. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.17. The Wendy’s has a twelve month low of $18.86 and a twelve month high of $29.46.

The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The restaurant operator reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.09. The Wendy’s had a return on equity of 29.74% and a net margin of 8.09%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Wendy’s will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Todd Allan Penegor sold 649,626 shares of The Wendy’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.72, for a total transaction of $17,358,006.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,258,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,618,863.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Gunther Plosch sold 142,039 shares of The Wendy’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.29, for a total transaction of $3,876,244.31. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 115,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,146,018.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 945,551 shares of company stock valued at $25,472,271 over the last 90 days. 21.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

WEN has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on The Wendy’s from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Argus upgraded The Wendy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Wedbush lifted their target price on The Wendy’s from $27.00 to $28.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. TheStreet raised The Wendy’s from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised The Wendy’s from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.73.

The Wendy’s Company Profile

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It operates through three segments: Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

