The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Holdings Lifted by Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc.

Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,446 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc.’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $1,309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in The Walt Disney by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 12,931 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,273,000 after purchasing an additional 2,376 shares in the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in The Walt Disney by 129.1% in the second quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 4,121 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $724,000 after buying an additional 2,322 shares during the period. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. now owns 13,772 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,420,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410 shares during the last quarter. WP Advisors LLC grew its position in The Walt Disney by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 6,735 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Secure Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 5,587 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $982,000 after buying an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Walt Disney stock traded up $1.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $178.09. 5,294,560 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,729,191. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $176.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $323.58 billion, a PE ratio of -70.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $117.23 and a 1 year high of $203.02.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The entertainment giant reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $15.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.99 billion. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 2.07% and a negative net margin of 7.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

In other The Walt Disney news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 550,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total value of $98,667,649.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 569,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,993,966.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Susan E. Arnold sold 8,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total transaction of $1,493,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,376,269.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DIS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 target price on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Friday, May 14th. Wolfe Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $226.00 price target on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Truist Securities decreased their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on The Walt Disney from $222.00 to $213.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $207.48.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

