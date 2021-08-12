The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) PT Raised to $60.00

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $40.00 to $60.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the technology company’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ target price would suggest a potential downside of 29.41% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on The Trade Desk from $100.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on The Trade Desk in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price objective on The Trade Desk from $74.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on The Trade Desk from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Vertical Research raised The Trade Desk from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.99.

Get The Trade Desk alerts:

NASDAQ:TTD traded up $2.60 on Tuesday, hitting $85.00. The stock had a trading volume of 175,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,687,944. The stock has a market cap of $40.44 billion, a PE ratio of 171.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.00 and a beta of 2.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $83.39. The Trade Desk has a 52-week low of $40.85 and a 52-week high of $97.28.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $279.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.82 million. The Trade Desk had a return on equity of 25.57% and a net margin of 26.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 100.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Trade Desk will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CMO Susan Vobejda sold 14,539 shares of The Trade Desk stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $577.50, for a total value of $8,396,272.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 29,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,748,077.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 20,000 shares of The Trade Desk stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.50, for a total value of $1,350,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 232,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,695,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 59,766 shares of company stock worth $14,300,728. Corporate insiders own 10.72% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TTD. Credit Agricole S A boosted its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk by 1,334.8% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 330 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in The Trade Desk by 2,233.3% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in The Trade Desk by 900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 340 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in The Trade Desk by 804.8% during the 2nd quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 380 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. Finally, Hudock Inc. boosted its holdings in The Trade Desk by 291.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 380 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.11% of the company’s stock.

The Trade Desk Company Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc offers a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

Read More: Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for The Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.