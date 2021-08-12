The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) PT Raised to $60.00

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $40.00 to $60.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the technology company’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ target price would suggest a potential downside of 29.41% from the stock’s current price.
Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on The Trade Desk from $100.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on The Trade Desk in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price objective on The Trade Desk from $74.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on The Trade Desk from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Vertical Research raised The Trade Desk from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.99.
NASDAQ:TTD traded up $2.60 on Tuesday, hitting $85.00. The stock had a trading volume of 175,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,687,944. The stock has a market cap of $40.44 billion, a PE ratio of 171.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.00 and a beta of 2.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $83.39. The Trade Desk has a 52-week low of $40.85 and a 52-week high of $97.28.
In other news, CMO Susan Vobejda sold 14,539 shares of The Trade Desk stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $577.50, for a total value of $8,396,272.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 29,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,748,077.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 20,000 shares of The Trade Desk stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.50, for a total value of $1,350,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 232,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,695,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 59,766 shares of company stock worth $14,300,728. Corporate insiders own 10.72% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TTD. Credit Agricole S A boosted its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk by 1,334.8% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 330 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in The Trade Desk by 2,233.3% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in The Trade Desk by 900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 340 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in The Trade Desk by 804.8% during the 2nd quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 380 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. Finally, Hudock Inc. boosted its holdings in The Trade Desk by 291.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 380 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.11% of the company’s stock.
The Trade Desk Company Profile
The Trade Desk, Inc offers a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.
