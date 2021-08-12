The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Price Target Raised to $92.00 at Truist

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at Truist from $62.00 to $92.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Truist’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 9.00% from the company’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of The Trade Desk from $100.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of The Trade Desk from $74.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of The Trade Desk from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of The Trade Desk from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of The Trade Desk from $62.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The Trade Desk presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.99.

TTD stock traded up $2.00 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $84.40. 160,437 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,687,944. The business’s 50-day moving average is $83.39. The company has a market capitalization of $40.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 171.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.00 and a beta of 2.50. The Trade Desk has a twelve month low of $40.85 and a twelve month high of $97.28.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. The Trade Desk had a net margin of 26.91% and a return on equity of 25.57%. The firm had revenue of $279.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 100.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Trade Desk will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other The Trade Desk news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 690 shares of The Trade Desk stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.35, for a total transaction of $50,611.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 211,830 shares in the company, valued at $15,537,730.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Eric B. Paley sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,292,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,766 shares of company stock valued at $14,300,728 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 10.72% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of The Trade Desk in the first quarter worth $32,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Trade Desk by 61.8% in the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 55 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of The Trade Desk in the first quarter worth $36,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Trade Desk in the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Avion Wealth increased its stake in shares of The Trade Desk by 480.0% in the first quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 58 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.11% of the company’s stock.

The Trade Desk, Inc offers a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

