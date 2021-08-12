The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Price Target Raised to $92.00 at Truist

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at Truist from $62.00 to $92.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Truist’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 9.00% from the company’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of The Trade Desk from $100.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of The Trade Desk from $74.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of The Trade Desk from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of The Trade Desk from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of The Trade Desk from $62.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The Trade Desk presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.99.
TTD stock traded up $2.00 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $84.40. 160,437 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,687,944. The business’s 50-day moving average is $83.39. The company has a market capitalization of $40.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 171.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.00 and a beta of 2.50. The Trade Desk has a twelve month low of $40.85 and a twelve month high of $97.28.
In other The Trade Desk news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 690 shares of The Trade Desk stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.35, for a total transaction of $50,611.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 211,830 shares in the company, valued at $15,537,730.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Eric B. Paley sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,292,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,766 shares of company stock valued at $14,300,728 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 10.72% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of The Trade Desk in the first quarter worth $32,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Trade Desk by 61.8% in the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 55 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of The Trade Desk in the first quarter worth $36,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Trade Desk in the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Avion Wealth increased its stake in shares of The Trade Desk by 480.0% in the first quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 58 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.11% of the company’s stock.
About The Trade Desk
The Trade Desk, Inc offers a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.
