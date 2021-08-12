The Timken (NYSE:TKR) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

The Timken (NYSE:TKR) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.150-$5.450 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $5.390. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.18 billion-$4.18 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.14 billion.

Shares of TKR traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $79.02. The stock had a trading volume of 6,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 562,423. The Timken has a 1 year low of $52.51 and a 1 year high of $92.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.89, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $79.86.

The Timken (NYSE:TKR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. The Timken had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 9.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Timken will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. The Timken’s payout ratio is currently 29.27%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of The Timken from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of The Timken from $91.00 to $84.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $92.00.

In other The Timken news, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 37,635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.96, for a total transaction of $3,348,009.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 344,138 shares in the company, valued at $30,614,516.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.17, for a total transaction of $445,850.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 77,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,947,502.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 44,935 shares of company stock valued at $3,994,466. 11.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and manages engineered bearings and power transmission products and services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

