The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Plans $0.66 Quarterly Dividend

The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 19th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.66 per share by the utilities provider on Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th.

The Southern has increased its dividend by 10.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 19 consecutive years. The Southern has a dividend payout ratio of 79.3% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Analysts expect The Southern to earn $3.56 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 74.2%.

NYSE SO opened at $65.63 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.49 billion, a PE ratio of 22.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The business has a fifty day moving average of $63.01. The Southern has a 12-month low of $51.22 and a 12-month high of $66.93.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.05. The Southern had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 11.43%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Southern will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on SO. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on The Southern from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Mizuho reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $57.00 price objective (down from $59.00) on shares of The Southern in a report on Friday, June 25th. Argus raised their price objective on The Southern from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Barclays lifted their price objective on The Southern from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Southern in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.85.

In other news, insider Ann P. Daiss sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.34, for a total transaction of $112,595.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.13, for a total value of $160,325.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 91,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,877,578.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 11,250 shares of company stock valued at $725,190. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

