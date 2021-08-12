The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) Now Covered by Analysts at DA Davidson

Equities researchers at DA Davidson started coverage on shares of The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 13.58% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on SHYF. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Shyft Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Shyft Group in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of The Shyft Group from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday.

Shares of NASDAQ:SHYF traded down $0.39 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.02. 7,376 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 203,854. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The Shyft Group has a 12 month low of $17.29 and a 12 month high of $44.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is $38.57. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 43.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.52.

In other news, CEO Daryl M. Adams sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.33, for a total transaction of $574,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 389,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,919,454.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Stephen K. Guillaume sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.26, for a total transaction of $206,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,339,318.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 35,000 shares of company stock worth $1,354,400. Company insiders own 2.88% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SHYF. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Shyft Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its stake in The Shyft Group by 135.7% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in The Shyft Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in The Shyft Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of The Shyft Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.10% of the company’s stock.

The Shyft Group Company Profile

The Shyft Group, Inc engages in vehicle manufacturing and assembly for the commercial and retail vehicle industries as well as for the emergency response and recreational vehicle markets. It operates through the Fleet Vehicles and Services, and Specialty Vehicles segments. The Fleet Vehicles and Services segment manufactures commercial vehicles used in the e-commerce/last mile/parcel delivery, beverage and grocery delivery, mobile retail, and trades and construction industries.

