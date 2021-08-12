The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $224.56.

Several brokerages recently commented on SMG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $240.00 to $198.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Truist lowered their target price on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $300.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Raymond James reduced their price target on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Truist Securities reduced their price objective on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $300.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price target for the company.

Get The Scotts Miracle-Gro alerts:

In other news, CEO James Hagedorn sold 26,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.98, for a total transaction of $5,980,629.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,933,375.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strategy Asset Managers LLC grew its holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 2,254 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $552,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,546 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $624,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,955 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,949,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,243 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 14,041 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,440,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

SMG traded down $3.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $158.53. The stock had a trading volume of 3,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 404,997. The company has a market cap of $8.83 billion, a PE ratio of 16.76 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $185.51. The Scotts Miracle-Gro has a 52 week low of $143.08 and a 52 week high of $254.34.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $3.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.52 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. The Scotts Miracle-Gro had a return on equity of 67.91% and a net margin of 10.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.80 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that The Scotts Miracle-Gro will post 9.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This is a positive change from The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s payout ratio is presently 34.25%.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Profile

Scotts Miracle-Gro Co engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of systems and accessories for hydroponic gardening. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The U.S. Consumer segment consists of consumer lawn and garden business. The Hawthorn segment includes indoor, urban, and hydroponic gardening business.

Featured Story: Analyst Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for The Scotts Miracle-Gro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Scotts Miracle-Gro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.