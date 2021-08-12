The Sage Group’s (SGE) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

The Sage Group (LON:SGE)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on The Sage Group from GBX 630 ($8.23) to GBX 720 ($9.41) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Numis Securities lifted their price objective on shares of The Sage Group from GBX 780 ($10.19) to GBX 870 ($11.37) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of The Sage Group from GBX 680 ($8.88) to GBX 700 ($9.15) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 716 ($9.35).

Get The Sage Group alerts:

LON:SGE opened at GBX 715.80 ($9.35) on Tuesday. The Sage Group has a 1 year low of GBX 543.20 ($7.10) and a 1 year high of GBX 765 ($9.99). The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 687.82. The firm has a market capitalization of £7.59 billion and a PE ratio of 34.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.89.

The Sage Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions and services for small and medium businesses in North America, Northern Europe, Central and Southern Europe, and internationally. It offers cloud native solutions, such as Sage Intacct, a cloud financial management platform; Sage People, a cloud HR and people management solution; Sage Accounting, a solution for small businesses, accountants and bookkeepers to remotely manage customer data, accounts, and people; Sage Payroll, a payroll and HR software; and CakeHR, a HR management solution that enables small businesses to manage workforces with tools comprises reporting, organization chart, pay slip, and absence request.

Read More: What is a Call Option?

Receive News & Ratings for The Sage Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Sage Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.