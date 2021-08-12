The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Now Covered by Analysts at Evercore ISI

Investment analysts at Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) in a report released on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $163.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI’s target price points to a potential upside of 14.26% from the company’s previous close.

PG has been the topic of several other research reports. Truist boosted their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 price target (down previously from $165.00) on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.58.

NYSE:PG traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $142.66. The stock had a trading volume of 56,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,255,919. The stock has a market cap of $349.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.43. The Procter & Gamble has a 1-year low of $121.54 and a 1-year high of $146.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $137.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.80% and a return on equity of 31.34%. The firm had revenue of $18.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. The Procter & Gamble’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble will post 5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other The Procter & Gamble news, CEO Marylynn Fergusonmchugh sold 49,899 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.32, for a total transaction of $7,151,524.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Carolyn M. Tastad sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.20, for a total transaction of $414,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 145,412 shares of company stock worth $20,531,415. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 0.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 163,107,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,089,704,000 after acquiring an additional 973,901 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in The Procter & Gamble by 1.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 40,634,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,489,587,000 after purchasing an additional 703,119 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in The Procter & Gamble by 1.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,867,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,451,289,000 after purchasing an additional 522,528 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in The Procter & Gamble by 30.2% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 17,715,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,399,267,000 after purchasing an additional 4,108,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in The Procter & Gamble by 6.3% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 15,009,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,032,679,000 after purchasing an additional 884,584 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.86% of the company’s stock.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

