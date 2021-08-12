The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) Hits New 52-Week Low on Analyst Downgrade

The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday after Truist Securities lowered their price target on the stock from $44.00 to $35.00. Truist Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock. The Pennant Group traded as low as $28.57 and last traded at $28.69, with a volume of 779 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.91.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of The Pennant Group from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Pennant Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist decreased their price objective on shares of The Pennant Group from $44.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Pennant Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Walker sold 5,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.03, for a total transaction of $224,553.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,193,691 shares in the company, valued at $52,558,214.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel H. Walker sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total transaction of $2,004,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,193,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,843,135.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 75,721 shares of company stock valued at $3,089,795. Company insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of The Pennant Group by 3.0% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 10,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in The Pennant Group by 32.5% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in The Pennant Group by 2.4% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 17,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in The Pennant Group by 1.6% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 29,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in The Pennant Group by 1,696.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $811.76 million, a P/E ratio of 65.02 and a beta of 2.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. The Pennant Group had a net margin of 3.39% and a return on equity of 22.72%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Pennant Group, Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Pennant Group, Inc provides healthcare services in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa, Montana, Nevada, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, Wisconsin, and Wyoming. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, and counseling services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families.

