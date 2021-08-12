The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) Given New $44.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) had its price target cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $50.00 to $44.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Pennant Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $48.00.

Shares of NASDAQ PNTG traded down $1.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.69. The company had a trading volume of 2,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,830. The Pennant Group has a one year low of $28.78 and a one year high of $69.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.43. The company has a market cap of $812.04 million, a PE ratio of 62.35 and a beta of 2.63.

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.03. The Pennant Group had a return on equity of 22.72% and a net margin of 3.39%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Pennant Group will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other The Pennant Group news, CEO Daniel H. Walker sold 5,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.03, for a total transaction of $224,553.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,193,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,558,214.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel H. Walker sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total value of $2,004,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,193,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,843,135.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 75,721 shares of company stock worth $3,089,795 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of The Pennant Group by 976.4% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 58,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,673,000 after buying an additional 52,931 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of The Pennant Group by 744.0% in the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,209,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,395,000 after buying an additional 1,066,187 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of The Pennant Group by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 789,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,157,000 after buying an additional 135,871 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in The Pennant Group by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 23,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in The Pennant Group by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 75,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,465,000 after acquiring an additional 2,306 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

The Pennant Group, Inc provides healthcare services in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa, Montana, Nevada, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, Wisconsin, and Wyoming. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, and counseling services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families.

