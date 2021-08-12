The Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The Lovesac Company retails home furnishing products. The Company offers alternative furniture store, sectionals, bean bags, bean bag chairs as well as other accessories such as blankets, footsacs and throw pillows. Its registered trademark consists of Lovesac(R), Sac(R) and Sactionals(R). The Lovesac Company is based in Stamford, Connecticut. “

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on LOVE. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of The Lovesac from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of The Lovesac from $75.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of The Lovesac from $78.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of The Lovesac from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of The Lovesac from $77.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $99.88.

LOVE traded up $1.81 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $61.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 387,064. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.28. The stock has a market cap of $928.95 million, a PE ratio of 37.56, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 2.45. The Lovesac has a twelve month low of $22.64 and a twelve month high of $95.51.

The Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.71. The Lovesac had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 26.07%. The company had revenue of $82.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.58) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 52.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that The Lovesac will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Shawn David Nelson sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.31, for a total value of $343,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Albert Jack Krause sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.70, for a total transaction of $1,592,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 107,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,868,643.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 55,825 shares of company stock worth $3,764,500. 31.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LOVE. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in The Lovesac during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in The Lovesac during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in The Lovesac during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in The Lovesac by 97.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in The Lovesac during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.02% of the company’s stock.

The Lovesac Company Profile

The Lovesac Co is a technology driven, omni-channel company. It designs, manufactures, and sells furniture comprised of modular couches called sactionals and foam beanbag chairs called sacs. Its products include sactionals, sacs, and accessories. The company was founded by Shawn David Nelson in 1995 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

