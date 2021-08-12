The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRA) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRA) by 62.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 65,611 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Liberty Braves Group were worth $1,126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 66,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 56.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 232,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,781,000 after acquiring an additional 83,654 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 160,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,996,000 after acquiring an additional 20,517 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 280,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,985,000 after acquiring an additional 12,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of The Liberty Braves Group during the 4th quarter valued at $3,501,000. 75.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Chairman John C. Malone sold 17,454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.24, for a total value of $772,164.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:BATRA opened at $25.82 on Thursday. The Liberty Braves Group has a twelve month low of $18.43 and a twelve month high of $34.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $266.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.49 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.33.

The Liberty Braves Group Company Profile

The Liberty Braves Group, through its subsidiary, Braves Holdings, LLC, owns the Atlanta Braves Major League Baseball Club (ANLBC), assets and liabilities associated with ANLBC's stadium, and mixed use development project. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado. The Liberty Braves Group is a subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation.

