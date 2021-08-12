The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Downgraded by OTR Global

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) was downgraded by analysts at OTR Global to a “positive” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $295.00 to $317.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Zelman & Associates cut shares of The Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $319.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $325.00 to $374.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $377.00 to $386.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $331.89.

NYSE:HD traded down $3.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $333.97. The stock had a trading volume of 67,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,066,446. The stock has a market capitalization of $355.10 billion, a PE ratio of 24.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $319.50. The Home Depot has a 52 week low of $246.59 and a 52 week high of $345.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.85, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $37.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.68 billion. The Home Depot had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 963.88%. The Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.08 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot will post 14.1 EPS for the current year.

The Home Depot declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 20th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the home improvement retailer to reacquire up to 5.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, EVP Matt Carey sold 113,138 shares of The Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.00, for a total value of $35,751,608.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 78,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,835,704. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 133 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. 65.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

