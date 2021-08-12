The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) EVP Richard W. Lavey Sells 5,000 Shares

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) EVP Richard W. Lavey sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.69, for a total transaction of $703,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

THG stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $141.44. 1,018 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 196,917. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.02. The firm has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a PE ratio of 10.43, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a one year low of $87.71 and a one year high of $143.20.

Get The Hanover Insurance Group alerts:

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.61. The Hanover Insurance Group had a net margin of 9.85% and a return on equity of 11.83%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 9.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. The Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.04%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in The Hanover Insurance Group during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Hanover Insurance Group in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 108.6% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 315 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 43.4% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 314 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.59% of the company’s stock.

THG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Bank of America started coverage on The Hanover Insurance Group in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $166.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.50.

About The Hanover Insurance Group

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, and workers' compensation insurance products, as well as management and professional liability, marine, specialty industrial and commercial property, monoline general liability, surety, umbrella, fidelity, crime, and other commercial coverages.

Featured Story: Call Option

Receive News & Ratings for The Hanover Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hanover Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.