The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT) Announces $0.10 Quarterly Dividend

The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 10th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the business services provider on Friday, October 8th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd.

The Hackett Group has decreased its dividend payment by 5.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of The Hackett Group stock traded up $0.88 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $18.98. 498 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 131,393. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.85. The stock has a market cap of $571.91 million, a P/E ratio of 104.00, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.69. The Hackett Group has a twelve month low of $11.05 and a twelve month high of $18.94.

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The business services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.15. The Hackett Group had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 2.70%. As a group, research analysts predict that The Hackett Group will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HCKT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barrington Research lifted their price target on The Hackett Group from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Hackett Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price target on The Hackett Group from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The Hackett Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.75.

About The Hackett Group

The Hackett Group, Inc operates as a strategic advisory and technology consulting firm primarily in North America and internationally. It offers best practice intelligence center, an online searchable repository of best practices, performance metrics, conference presentations, and associated research; best practice accelerators that provide Web-based access to best practices, customized software configuration tools, and best practice process flows; advisor inquiry for access to fact-based advice on proven approaches and methods; best practice research that provides insights into the proven approaches; and peer interaction comprising member-led Webcasts, annual best practice conferences, annual member forums, membership performance surveys, and client-submitted content.

