The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give freenet (FRA:FNTN) a €17.00 Price Target

freenet (FRA:FNTN) received a €17.00 ($20.00) price target from stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target suggests a potential downside of 17.23% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on FNTN. Jefferies Financial Group set a €22.70 ($26.71) target price on freenet in a research report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank set a €24.00 ($28.24) target price on freenet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. UBS Group set a €20.00 ($23.53) price objective on shares of freenet in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Warburg Research set a €25.00 ($29.41) target price on shares of freenet in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €20.00 ($23.53) price objective on freenet and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €22.25 ($26.17).

FRA:FNTN traded down €0.18 ($0.21) during trading on Thursday, reaching €20.54 ($24.16). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 477,812 shares. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €20.78. freenet has a 12 month low of €3.22 ($3.79) and a 12 month high of €32.92 ($38.73).

freenet AG provides telecommunication, radio and multimedia, mobile communications, mobile Internet, and digital lifestyle services in Germany. It provides a portfolio of services and products primarily in the area of mobile voice and data services. The Mobile Communications segment engages in distribution and sales of mobile communications devices, and additional services, such as marketing and digital lifestyle; mobile phone accessories, home entertainment, which includes music and video offering, and services, applications, and devices connected to internet; and offers mobile tariff portfolio, which comprises Telekom, Vodafone, and Telefonica Deutschland.

