The ExOne (NASDAQ:XONE) Lowered to “Hold” at Canaccord Genuity

The ExOne (NASDAQ:XONE) was downgraded by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $25.50 target price on the industrial products company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $31.00. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 47.57% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. B. Riley dropped their price target on The ExOne from $44.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised The ExOne from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The ExOne currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.92.

Get The ExOne alerts:

Shares of XONE stock opened at $17.28 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.46. The ExOne has a one year low of $9.20 and a one year high of $66.48. The company has a market capitalization of $383.89 million, a PE ratio of -18.58 and a beta of 1.29.

The ExOne (NASDAQ:XONE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The industrial products company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.03). The ExOne had a negative net margin of 29.57% and a negative return on equity of 19.67%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The ExOne will post -0.85 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in The ExOne by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,475,897 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,284,000 after acquiring an additional 18,861 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of The ExOne by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,857 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of The ExOne in the 1st quarter worth approximately $646,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of The ExOne by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 21,691 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $680,000 after buying an additional 1,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of The ExOne by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 148,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,656,000 after buying an additional 9,230 shares during the last quarter. 51.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The ExOne

The ExOne Company develops, manufactures, and markets three-dimensional (3D) printing machines, 3D printed and other products, materials, and services to industrial customers in the United States, Germany, and Japan. The company manufactures and sells 3D printing machines that serves direct and indirect applications, including components and tools to produce a component; and offers pre-production collaboration and print products for customers.

Featured Story: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for The ExOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The ExOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.