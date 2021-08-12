The ExOne (NASDAQ:XONE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

The ExOne (NASDAQ:XONE) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The ExOne had a negative net margin of 29.57% and a negative return on equity of 19.67%.

The ExOne stock traded up $7.96 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $25.24. The company had a trading volume of 696,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 990,084. The firm has a market capitalization of $560.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.07 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.46. The ExOne has a fifty-two week low of $9.20 and a fifty-two week high of $66.48.

Get The ExOne alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on XONE. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of The ExOne from $44.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Alliance Global Partners lowered shares of The ExOne from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $27.00 to $25.50 in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of The ExOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $31.00 to $25.50 in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of The ExOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $30.00 to $25.50 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The ExOne from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.92.

The ExOne Company develops, manufactures, and markets three-dimensional (3D) printing machines, 3D printed and other products, materials, and services to industrial customers in the United States, Germany, and Japan. The company manufactures and sells 3D printing machines that serves direct and indirect applications, including components and tools to produce a component; and offers pre-production collaboration and print products for customers.

Recommended Story: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for The ExOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The ExOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.