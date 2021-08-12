The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.280-$0.280 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.280. The company issued revenue guidance of $258.17 million-$258.17 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $261.97 million.

Shares of NYSE TCS traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $12.19. The company had a trading volume of 509,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 971,966. The stock has a market capitalization of $615.92 million, a PE ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The Container Store Group has a 1-year low of $3.31 and a 1-year high of $19.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.02.

The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.27. The Container Store Group had a return on equity of 20.12% and a net margin of 5.89%. Equities research analysts expect that The Container Store Group will post 1 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised The Container Store Group from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday.

In other The Container Store Group news, CEO Satish Malhotra purchased 20,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.25 per share, with a total value of $251,125.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $864,850. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 35.40% of the company’s stock.

The Container Store Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of storage and organization products and solutions. It operates through The Container Store and Elfa segments. The Container Store segment consists of retail stores, website and call center, as well as installation and organizational services business.

