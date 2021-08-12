The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) Stock Price Up 7.1%

The Container Store Group, Inc. (NYSE:TCS) rose 7.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $12.31 and last traded at $12.31. Approximately 13,497 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 977,796 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.49.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised The Container Store Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday.

The firm has a market capitalization of $618.45 million, a P/E ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.27. The Container Store Group had a return on equity of 20.12% and a net margin of 5.89%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Container Store Group, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other The Container Store Group news, CEO Satish Malhotra purchased 20,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.25 per share, with a total value of $251,125.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 70,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $864,850. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 35.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of The Container Store Group during the first quarter valued at $186,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of The Container Store Group by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 53,012 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 12,455 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of The Container Store Group by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,473 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,980 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Container Store Group by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 132,407 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 6,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of The Container Store Group during the fourth quarter valued at $137,000. 83.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Container Store Group Company Profile (NYSE:TCS)

The Container Store Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of storage and organization products and solutions. It operates through The Container Store and Elfa segments. The Container Store segment consists of retail stores, website and call center, as well as installation and organizational services business.

