The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Shares Sold by Arden Trust Co

Arden Trust Co lowered its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) by 16.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,130 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,889 shares during the quarter. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon were worth $776,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BK. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in The Bank of New York Mellon during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon by 260.7% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 725 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in The Bank of New York Mellon during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in The Bank of New York Mellon during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Salla Francis J. La sold 25,000 shares of The Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.41, for a total transaction of $1,235,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,424,063.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on The Bank of New York Mellon from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Argus raised The Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $54.75 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised The Bank of New York Mellon from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Citigroup reduced their target price on The Bank of New York Mellon from $58.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.21.

The Bank of New York Mellon stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $54.76. 147,201 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,282,318. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $47.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.15, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.08. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a one year low of $32.65 and a one year high of $54.86.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The bank reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.86 billion. The Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 22.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The Bank of New York Mellon declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, June 28th that permits the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the bank to purchase up to 13.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 27th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 26th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. This is an increase from The Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is presently 33.92%.

About The Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Services and Investment and Wealth Management. The Investment Services and Investment segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.

