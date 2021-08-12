Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Upgraded to “Buy” by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has $850.00 price objective on the electric vehicle producer’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $700.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on TSLA. Wedbush restated a buy rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Sunday, June 6th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Tesla from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $750.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Tesla from $590.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Tesla in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, KGI Securities started coverage on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They set an outperform rating and a $855.00 price target on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Tesla has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $579.72.

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $707.82 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $655.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $700.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 368.66, a P/E/G ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 1.97. Tesla has a twelve month low of $287.00 and a twelve month high of $900.40.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.93. Tesla had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 9.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Tesla will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 31,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $707.60, for a total value of $22,112,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,250 shares in the company, valued at $25,650,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 903 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $587.83, for a total transaction of $530,810.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,154,662.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 56,675 shares of company stock worth $38,960,554. 23.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 39.9% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,785,523 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,864,324,000 after buying an additional 1,651,297 shares during the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its holdings in Tesla by 108.7% during the first quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 80,000 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $53,434,000 after purchasing an additional 995,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Tesla by 217.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 827,381 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $552,633,000 after purchasing an additional 566,506 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Tesla by 28.3% during the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,047,283 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,398,601,000 after purchasing an additional 452,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the second quarter valued at about $232,871,000. Institutional investors own 41.26% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

