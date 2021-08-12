Telsey Advisory Group Lowers Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETH) Price Target to $28.00

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETH) had its target price decreased by research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $34.00 to $28.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 6.30% from the company’s previous close.

ETH has been the topic of a number of other reports. Argus raised Ethan Allen Interiors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ethan Allen Interiors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 26th.

Shares of Ethan Allen Interiors stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.34. The company had a trading volume of 4,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 352,610. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $663.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.43 and a beta of 1.19. Ethan Allen Interiors has a fifty-two week low of $12.47 and a fifty-two week high of $32.15.

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74. The company had revenue of $178.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.30 million. Ethan Allen Interiors had a return on equity of 10.98% and a net margin of 4.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 94.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.15) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Ethan Allen Interiors will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETH. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 42.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 65,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after acquiring an additional 19,541 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Ethan Allen Interiors by 11.2% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 225,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,311,000 after buying an additional 22,706 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Ethan Allen Interiors by 42.1% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 115,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,331,000 after buying an additional 34,190 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in Ethan Allen Interiors during the fourth quarter worth $356,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Ethan Allen Interiors by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 230,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,653,000 after buying an additional 18,191 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.84% of the company’s stock.

Ethan Allen Interiors Company Profile

Ethan Allen Interiors, Inc is engaged in manufacturing home furnishings and accessories. The firm offers a full complement of home decorating and design solutions through its home furnishing retail networks. It operates through two segments: Wholesale, and Retail. The Wholesale segment develops the brand of the company, encompasses all aspects of design, manufacture, sourcing, marketing, sale and distribution of its broad range of home furnishing and accents.

