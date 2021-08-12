Teekay LNG Partners (NYSE:TGP) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Teekay LNG Partners (NYSE:TGP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $15.00 target price on the shipping company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 6.99% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Teekay LNG Partners L.P. is a Marshall Islands partnership recently formed by Teekay Shipping Corporation as part of its strategy to expand its operations in the liquefied natural gas shipping sector. Teekay LNG Partners provides liquefied natural gas and crude oil marine transportation services under long-term, fixed-rate contracts with major energy and utility companies through its fleet of seven LNG carriers and five Suezmax class crude oil tankers. “

TGP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Teekay LNG Partners from $15.50 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $15.03 price objective on shares of Teekay LNG Partners and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th.

TGP traded up $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $14.02. 3,411 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 195,050. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.90. Teekay LNG Partners has a fifty-two week low of $10.06 and a fifty-two week high of $16.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 1.22.

Teekay LNG Partners (NYSE:TGP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The shipping company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.06). Teekay LNG Partners had a return on equity of 16.38% and a net margin of 34.43%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Teekay LNG Partners will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Teekay LNG Partners in the fourth quarter worth $164,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Teekay LNG Partners by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,697 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 3,673 shares during the period. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Teekay LNG Partners by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. now owns 394,543 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $5,808,000 after purchasing an additional 78,935 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teekay LNG Partners in the 1st quarter worth about $168,000. Finally, NBW Capital LLC grew its holdings in Teekay LNG Partners by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 293,295 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,221,000 after acquiring an additional 2,859 shares during the last quarter. 20.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teekay LNG Partners Company Profile

Teekay LNG Partners LP provides marine transportation services for liquefied natural gas, liquefied petroleum gas and crude oil. It operates through the following segments: LNG, LPG and conventional tanker. The company was founded on November 3, 2004 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

