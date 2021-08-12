Tecnoglass Inc. to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.32 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts (NASDAQ:TGLS)

Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Tecnoglass in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 10th. DA Davidson analyst B. Thielman expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.32 for the quarter.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Tecnoglass from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tecnoglass in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Tecnoglass from $15.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. B. Riley cut shares of Tecnoglass from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tecnoglass from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Tecnoglass has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.50.

TGLS opened at $23.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Tecnoglass has a twelve month low of $4.21 and a twelve month high of $26.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.02, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.68.

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.11. Tecnoglass had a net margin of 12.83% and a return on equity of 26.19%. The business had revenue of $121.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.77 million.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.027 per share. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Tecnoglass’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.92%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TGLS. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of Tecnoglass during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Tecnoglass by 3.8% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 44,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,637 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Tecnoglass by 70.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Tecnoglass in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Tecnoglass by 388.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 4,006 shares during the last quarter. 19.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tecnoglass Company Profile

Tecnoglass Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, supplies, and installs architectural glass, windows, and associated aluminum products for the commercial and residential construction industries in North, Central, and South America. The company offers low emissivity, laminated/thermo-laminated, thermo-acoustic, tempered, silk-screened, curved, and digital print glass products.

