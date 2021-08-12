Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Sells 1,100 Shares of World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lessened its holdings in World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD) by 48.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,172 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in World Acceptance were worth $152,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of World Acceptance in the first quarter worth approximately $339,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of World Acceptance by 49.9% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 17,351 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,251,000 after purchasing an additional 5,779 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in World Acceptance during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new stake in World Acceptance during the first quarter valued at approximately $324,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in World Acceptance during the first quarter valued at approximately $344,000. 84.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WRLD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of World Acceptance from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $219.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Stephens raised shares of World Acceptance from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $112.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd.

In related news, Director Darrell E. Whitaker sold 1,592 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $278,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,924 shares in the company, valued at $1,561,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Jason E. Childers sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.04, for a total transaction of $166,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,049 shares in the company, valued at $2,332,695.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,403 shares of company stock worth $3,899,103. 39.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ WRLD opened at $183.60 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $169.77. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.49 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 14.24, a current ratio of 13.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. World Acceptance Co. has a one year low of $82.44 and a one year high of $195.78.

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The credit services provider reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.43. World Acceptance had a net margin of 16.67% and a return on equity of 23.05%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that World Acceptance Co. will post 10.22 earnings per share for the current year.

World Acceptance Company Profile

World Acceptance Corp. engages in the small-loan consumer finance business. It offers short-term small instalment, medium-term larger loans, related credit insurance, ancillary products and services to individuals. The firm also offers income tax return preparation services to customers. The company also markets computer software and related services to financial services companies through its subsidiary ParaData Financial Systems.

