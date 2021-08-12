Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Purchases New Stake in DSP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSPG)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of DSP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSPG) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its position in DSP Group by 4.8% during the first quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 16,676 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in DSP Group by 1.4% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 61,699 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $879,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in DSP Group by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,238 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in DSP Group by 1.5% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 97,593 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of DSP Group by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 53,274 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $884,000 after acquiring an additional 1,457 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DSPG opened at $15.85 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $384.00 million, a PE ratio of -72.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 0.92. DSP Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.42 and a 12 month high of $18.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.36.

DSP Group (NASDAQ:DSPG) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.04. DSP Group had a negative net margin of 3.95% and a positive return on equity of 5.56%. As a group, analysts anticipate that DSP Group, Inc. will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DSPG. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of DSP Group from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered DSP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

DSP Group Company Profile

DSP Group, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides wireless chipset solutions. It operates through three segments: Home, Unified Communications, and SmartVoice. The Home segment offers wireless chipset solutions for converged communication at home, including integrated circuits for cordless phones, home gateway devices, integrated circuits addressing home automation applications, and fixed-mobile convergence solutions.

