TD Securities Lowers Martinrea International (OTCMKTS:MRETF) Price Target to C$16.50

Martinrea International (OTCMKTS:MRETF) had its price objective lowered by TD Securities from C$17.00 to C$16.50 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of MRETF stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $9.69. The stock had a trading volume of 39,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,796. Martinrea International has a twelve month low of $6.77 and a twelve month high of $13.21. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.38.

Martinrea International Company Profile

Martinrea International, Inc is a diversified and global automotive supplier engaged in the design, development and manufacturing of highly engineered, value-added Lightweight Structures and Propulsion Systems.. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Rest of the World.

