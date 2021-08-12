TD Securities Boosts Kinaxis (TSE:KXS) Price Target to C$200.00

Kinaxis (TSE:KXS) had its price objective hoisted by TD Securities from C$190.00 to C$200.00 in a report published on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Laurentian increased their price target on Kinaxis from C$200.00 to C$210.00 in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Kinaxis from C$170.00 to C$195.00 in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a C$190.00 target price on shares of Kinaxis in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Kinaxis from C$179.00 to C$180.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Kinaxis from C$163.78 to C$225.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$205.91.

TSE:KXS opened at C$179.63 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.60. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.90 billion and a P/E ratio of 603.40. Kinaxis has a 12 month low of C$124.05 and a 12 month high of C$223.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$157.60.

In related news, Senior Officer Richard George Monkman sold 4,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$151.22, for a total transaction of C$665,382.08. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$8,894,343.73.

About Kinaxis

Kinaxis Inc provides cloud-based subscription software for supply chain operations in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Canada. The company offers RapidResponse, a cloud-based software-as-a-service platform empowers planners, business leaders, and IT professionals to know sooner, act faster, and remove waste, as well as provides demand planning, supply planning, inventory management, sales and operations planning, and command and control center services.

