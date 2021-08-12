Taylor Wimpey’s (TWODF) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Barclays restated their overweight rating on shares of Taylor Wimpey (OTCMKTS:TWODF) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on TWODF. Liberum Capital raised shares of Taylor Wimpey from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Taylor Wimpey currently has an average rating of Buy.

Get Taylor Wimpey alerts:

OTCMKTS:TWODF opened at $2.44 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.30. Taylor Wimpey has a 52 week low of $1.28 and a 52 week high of $2.60.

Taylor Wimpey plc operates a residential developer in the United Kingdom and Spain. The company builds and delivers various homes and communities, including apartments to six-bedroom houses. Taylor Wimpey plc was founded in 1880 and is headquartered in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.

See Also: Hold Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Taylor Wimpey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taylor Wimpey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.