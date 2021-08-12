Tate & Lyle (OTCMKTS:TATYY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tate & Lyle (OTCMKTS:TATYY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $46.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Tate & Lyle Ventures and Agri Investment Fund have co-led a 3.5m investment into Fugeia, a newly formed functional food technology business with a focus on gut health. “

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on TATYY. Investec cut shares of Tate & Lyle from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Tate & Lyle in a report on Monday, April 26th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Tate & Lyle in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Tate & Lyle in a report on Friday, May 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $46.00.

Shares of Tate & Lyle stock traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $41.75. The stock had a trading volume of 2,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,093. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.17. Tate & Lyle has a 12-month low of $30.64 and a 12-month high of $46.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.01 and a beta of 0.91.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a dividend of $1.7249 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.95%. Tate & Lyle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.77%.

Tate & Lyle Plc engages in the provision of ingredients and solutions to the food, beverage and other industries. It operates through the following segments: Food & Beverage Solutions, Sucralose, and Primary Products. The Food & Beverage Solutions and Sucralose segment provides solutions for customers that meet consumer demand for healthier and tastier food and drink.

