TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $180.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.96 million. TaskUs’s quarterly revenue was up 57.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. TaskUs updated its Q3 2021 guidance to EPS and its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

TASK stock traded down $2.00 during trading on Thursday, hitting $37.40. 7,023 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 497,886. TaskUs has a 52 week low of $26.66 and a 52 week high of $40.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.25.

Get TaskUs alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TASK shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of TaskUs in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of TaskUs in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of TaskUs in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of TaskUs in a research report on Thursday. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on shares of TaskUs in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.00.

TaskUs, Inc provides outsourcing services to Internet companies worldwide. It offers digital customer experience that consists of omni-channel customer care services primarily delivered through digital channels; and other solutions, including customer care services for new product or market launches, trust and safety solutions, and customer acquisition solutions.

Featured Story: What is basic economics?

Receive News & Ratings for TaskUs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TaskUs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.