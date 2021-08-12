Tarbox Family Office Inc. Takes Position in Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC)

Tarbox Family Office Inc. bought a new stake in Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bausch Health Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bausch Health Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bausch Health Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Bausch Health Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bausch Health Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Bausch Health Companies alerts:

In related news, EVP Christina Ackermann sold 121,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.83, for a total transaction of $3,857,732.34. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 227,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,228,688.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Sam Eldessouky sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.68, for a total value of $538,560.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 116,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,702,029.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 149,235 shares of company stock worth $4,747,159. Insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

BHC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Bausch Health Companies from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays lowered their price target on Bausch Health Companies from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.64.

NYSE BHC traded down $0.06 on Thursday, reaching $26.80. The stock had a trading volume of 49,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,574,067. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.55, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.30. Bausch Health Companies Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.86 and a 1-year high of $34.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.68.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.02. Bausch Health Companies had a positive return on equity of 1,271.62% and a negative net margin of 15.18%. Analysts forecast that Bausch Health Companies Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bausch Health Companies Company Profile

Bausch Health Cos., Inc engages in the development, manufacture and market of a range of branded, generic and branded generic pharmaceuticals, medical devices and over-the-counter products. It operates through the following segments: The Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics and Diversified Products.

See Also: What is the NASDAQ?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC).

Receive News & Ratings for Bausch Health Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bausch Health Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.