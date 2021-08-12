Tarbox Family Office Inc. Has $43,000 Stock Position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) by 350.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc.’s holdings in Welltower were worth $43,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quantitative Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Welltower by 38.5% during the 1st quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC now owns 24,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,730,000 after buying an additional 6,713 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Welltower by 201.7% during the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 68,921 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,937,000 after buying an additional 46,079 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of Welltower by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 41,873 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,999,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden grew its position in shares of Welltower by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 86,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,167,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Finally, TCW Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Welltower by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 119,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,910,000 after purchasing an additional 20,265 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Welltower in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Welltower from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Mizuho started coverage on Welltower in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Welltower from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $77.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.05.

NYSE WELL traded up $0.13 on Thursday, reaching $84.08. The stock had a trading volume of 10,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,127,936. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a current ratio of 2.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $84.11. Welltower Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.22 and a 1-year high of $89.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.05, a P/E/G ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.06.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.71). Welltower had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 4.76%. Analysts forecast that Welltower Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.54%.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

