Tarbox Family Office Inc. Buys New Position in iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ)

Tarbox Family Office Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in iQIYI by 11.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 30,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in iQIYI during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,137,000. KCL Capital L.P. bought a new stake in iQIYI during the first quarter valued at approximately $416,000. Anglepoint Asset Management LTD. bought a new stake in iQIYI during the first quarter valued at approximately $22,511,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in iQIYI by 219.1% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 177,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,943,000 after buying an additional 121,576 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on IQ shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of iQIYI from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. CLSA upgraded shares of iQIYI from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $25.50 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of iQIYI from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of iQIYI from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $18.50 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of iQIYI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.31.

iQIYI stock traded down $0.82 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $9.39. 998,579 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,299,617. iQIYI, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.12 and a 12-month high of $28.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.62 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.38.

iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.07. iQIYI had a negative net margin of 18.11% and a negative return on equity of 72.30%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that iQIYI, Inc. will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

iQIYI Company Profile

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment services under the iQIYI brand in the People's Republic of China. The company offers various products and services comprising internet video, online games, live broadcasting, online literature, animations, e-commerce, and social media platform.

